Petworth named 'best place to live' in the South East

Petworth has won the title of 'Best Place to Live' in the South East as ranked by the Sunday Times.

The historic town was billed as 'proof that pretty and traditional doesn’t have to mean stuck in the past' and was awarded one of the top ranking places in the newspaper's annual guide, beating contenders such as Winchester and The Witterings near Chichester.

Judging criteria for the guide include housing prices, employment, schools, culture, community spirit and the provision of local shops.

Announcing its decision, the Sunday Times stated: "The pretty, historic West Sussex town has been named Best Place to Live in the South East 2019 by the Sunday Times, thanks to its immaculate selection of historic houses, South Downs countryside and improving town centre, dominated by independent shops, galleries, delis and restaurants.

"The town prides itself on its community spirit, seen in regular knit-and-natter sessions to the many projects organised and inspired by the energetic local action group, Petworth Vision.

"The jewel in the crown is the Petworth Festival, a summer jamboree of international-class classical music."

House prices for Petworth are listed by the Times as £274,750 or £1,070 pcm for a starter home, £432,880 or £1,345 pcm for a 'mid-market' house and around £1,164,850 or £1,830 pcm for a 'top of the range' home.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor said: "Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

"Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

"This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one."

The overall winner of the Times' list this year was Sailsbury.