Informal tenders are being invited for fitting out and running a cafe or kiosk in Florence Park, Chichester.

In a statutory notice in the Observer, Chichester District Council is offering a lease period of up to three years for the cafe.

It comes after the previous owners of Florence Park Café said a sad farewell to the cafe last August.

Informal tenders may be submitted up to midday on March 29.