Manor Royal flight training centre to create 36 new jobs for Crawley

Thirty-six jobs will be created when a flight simulator training centre opens in Manor Royal, Crawley.

The centre will be part of CAE, which has a home elsewhere in the Manor Royal Business District which is now ‘too small for its business needs’.

It will be housed at the vacant Diamond Point warehouse, in Fleming Way, and will include space for more than 200 cars.

The warehouse used to be home to ITW Construction Products, and an application to allow it to be used for something other than storage was considered and approved by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee.

There was some concern about the extra cars the centre would generate, but the application did point out that CAE planned to run a shuttle bus for its clients from Gatwick Station to the site seven days per week, 20 hours a day.

Peter Smith (Lab, Ifield) said: “I very much welcome this application. It’s more high-tech jobs in Manor Royal Business District.

“I think it’s the second flight simulator application we’ve had in recent months.”

Mr Smith thanked officers for listening to advice from the cycle forum and raising the amount of spaces for bikes from 24 to 52.