Littlehampton woman retires after 44 years in ‘fantastic career’ in payroll

Manager Stephanie Bennett has seen a lot of changes since she set up payroll services for an accountancy firm more than 40 years ago.

Having started on just six clients, with everything being handwritten, Stephanie built her team to 11 staff handling about 700 payrolls.

She retired from Kreston Reeves on Friday as payroll client manager and was given a wonderful send off at the end of a fantastic career.

Stephanie, who lives in Littlehampton, joined the company in 1975, when it was called Spofforths.

She was based in its Littlehampton office at first and was responsible for setting up payroll services for the firm. The team which she started has now grown to 11 and is based in Worthing with about 700 payrolls, as well as another team in Kent.

Much has changed in the world of business, accounting and payroll services since Stephanie joined and this continues with additional payslip information requirements, as well as the new Making Tax Digital for VAT, which came into force on April 1.

Stephanie said: “When I first started, we had six clients and everything was handwritten. I was 23 with one son. Two more sons and six granddaughters later, I am still here. It has been a fantastic career.”

Stephanie was joined by past and current colleagues at a farewell lunch.

Chay Took, partner, said: “We would like to say an enormous thank you to Stephanie for all of her hard work and dedication to the business over the past 44 years.

“So much has changed over that time. She joined the businesses in the same year that technology giant Microsoft was started, Margaret Thatcher was elected as the first woman to lead the Conservative Party, inflation in the UK reached a high of 24.2 per cent and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was released.

“Payroll is an incredibly important service to our clients and Stephanie’s contribution is very much appreciated by us all.”

Kreston Reeves advises dynamic organisations, private individuals and families on their business, tax and wealth needs. It helps them make decisions about the future, from its offices in London, Kent and Sussex. The firm employs more than 550 people, including more than 50 partners.