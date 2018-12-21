Littlehampton care home opens to community groups as part of a pilot project with West Sussex County Council

A Littlehampton care home is reaching out into the community as part of a pilot project backed by West Sussex County Council.

Oakland Grange, in St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, is working with the adults’ services team to develop a toolkit offering advice for other homes in the county.

Staff at Oakland Grange in Littlehampton believe care homes should be part of the community

Naomi Roberts, registered manager, explained: “We want people to know that not all care homes are the same as those that hit the headlines with bad news stories.

“As a result of the pilot, we hope to develop a toolkit to share with all West Sussex care homes so they too can reach out to the community and get more involved.”

She said care homes could not live in isolation and being part of the community by opening their doors and presenting a different image of care homes was a mission they were heading in the county.

Naomi added: “We want everyone to have the opportunity to come and visit us, so we are opening up our home by making one of our lounges available for meetings for local groups.

“We are not charging because we are so eager to make links with our neighbours and community generally.”

The home has already been approached by a veterans group, which hopes to use the garden. Naomi said this arose after a recent visit from Ian Buckland, a committee chairman on Littlehampton Town Council.

Oakland Grange already sponsors a junior football team and has raised money for the charity Canine Partners, helping to purchase three puppies for training.

Naomi said: “This way we believe our home and our residents will be seen as valued members of the community.”

