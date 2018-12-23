Legal & General team smashes its target for St Barnabas House hospice

Staff who chose St Barnabas House hospice as their charity of the year have smashed their target thanks to a wide variety of fundraising events and activities.

Legal & General Mature Savings started their fundraising in 2017 and aimed to raise £16,783, enough to pay for a whole day of all care services, but they have now passed the £40,000 mark.

Legal & General Mature Savings employees holding fundraising make-up stall at St Barnabas House

Simon Griffiths, chairman of the mature savings charity committee, said: “Individuals have organised and participated in a wide variety of fundraising events and activities.

“These include a bike ride from our headquarters in Hove to St Barnabas House, comedy nights, pub quizzes, make-up stalls, tombolas, raffles and a Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier walk. One team member even decided to extend his dry January for a whole year.

“Several teams have enjoyed volunteering for the hospice. A team from the mature savings charity committee spent a day in the charity’s retail distribution centre in Broadwater, helping to sort through donations for the hospice’s charity shops.

“The finance team have helped out in the hospice gardens and other team members have helped the hospice prepare mailing packs to send out to supporters.”

The fundraising cycle ride from the Legal & General Mature Savings headquarters in Hove to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

The partnership has given the Legal & General employees an opportunity to learn new skills and build new networks, while raising money for this important service.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, said: “It came as a complete surprise to be contacted by Legal & General Mature Savings division and told we had been chosen as their charity of the year.

“We can’t thank everyone who has fundraised for the hospice enough. It’s been a pleasure to partner with the mature savings charity committee, who have been enthusiastic, creative and hard-working.”

Corporate partnerships are invaluable to St Barnabas House and there are numerous ways businesses can chose to get involved and show their support for the hospice.

