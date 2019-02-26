Haywards Park business hub - helping to ‘find zen’ in the office

A new business hub development in Haywards Heath has moved a step closer with the appointment of regional property consultant Vail Williams.

Haywards Park, according to a statement released, “will offer the highest quality of office accommodation available south of London bar none - catering to major international companies looking to move their operations to beautifully designed, prosperous locations outside of central London, where the region’s excellent transport links and access to beautiful countryside improve quality of life and enhance employee satisfaction.”

The Commercial Park Group (TCPG), which develops, promotes and delivers business destinations that ‘heighten productivity, creativity and wellbeing’, has confirmed the appointment. Vail Williams will work alongside international professional services company JLL and local surveying business Crickmay.

The statement says: “The strengthened team will seek major national and international occupiers keen to benefit from the strategic location and amenities found in the West Sussex county town.”

Haywards Park is one of three business hubs being delivered by TCPG across the South East, also including Gatwick Park and Bromley Park in Crawley and Bromley respectively.

“They all share the same focus – to create business destinations that enhance employee satisfaction and wellbeing; if employees live better, they work better.”

In all three locations, “TCPG will transform ageing commercial buildings through an integrated approach to master-planning - creating new vibrant, green and accessible buildings and campuses that correct the current shortage of grade A office supply across the South East. This approach will ensure the delivery of a fresh mode of working for Haywards Heath, Crawley, Bromley, and set an entirely new benchmark for office accommodation in the south to meet the exacting needs of international business – helping them to ‘find zen’ in the office, part of TCPG’s brand ethos.”

TCPG secured planning consent for phase one of Haywards Park in 2018, comprising 65,000 sq ft of grade A office space, and is currently in talks with neighboring landowners to progress future phases of the 400,000 sq ft scheme.

John Baker, The Commercial Park Group said: “We see huge opportunity in Haywards Heath – an incredibly well-connected major town yet benefiting from some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside on its doorstep. The flip-side is that most office buildings in Haywards Heath are no longer fit for purpose, which means large international companies have until now been looking elsewhere to set up their headquarters. We have identified this trend in each of our key locations across the south east.”