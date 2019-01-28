Haskins Roundstone ranked fifth in top ten Garden Centres of Excellence

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre has been recognised as one of the top ten Garden Centres of Excellence by the Garden Centre Association.

The popular garden centre in Angmering was ranked fifth in the country at the Garden Centre Association Conference 2019 last week.

Haskins Garden Centres scooped multiple awards at the Garden Centre Association Conference 2019

The association, which represents nearly 200 garden centres nationwide, presented awards during a ceremony in Luton.

Two Haskins centres, Roundstone and Snowhill in Crawley, were in the top ten Garden Centres of Excellence, with Snowhill ninth on the list.

Lisa Looker, brand director, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised across multiple categories for all four of our centres. The awards are testament to the hard work of the teams at each centre.

“We’re particularly pleased to have been awarded two Centres of Excellence, with both Roundstone and Snowhill in the top ten centres and all four of our centres included in the top 15.”

Haskins Ferndown in Dorset was ranked 11th and Haskins West End in Southampton was 14th.

The company won the Worrall Cup for best marketing campaign for its Big Reindeer Giveaway, which saw a number of charities and good causes benefit for donations of cuddly toys.

Lisa added: “It was a wonderful surprise to take home the marketing award for our reindeer campaign. During the run up to Christmas, we teamed up with a selection of charities and organisations and provided them with a donation of cuddly toy reindeers.

“It was hoped that the reindeers would really make a difference to children who found themselves in the unfortunate position of spending Christmas in hospital. We enjoyed giving back to the community and helping spread festive cheer to those in need.

“We were very pleased that our blogger festive afternoon tea, held in December at our Ferndown centre, also made the final three for the Worral Cup.”

In the Best Garden Products Retailer destination garden centre category, Haskins Ferndown scooped the top prize.

Warren Haskins, chairman of the group, was made an honorary member of the association.

Haskins Roundstone donates reindeers to bring a smile to children’s faces

Lavinia Norfolk Centre volunteers ‘so pleased’ with collection at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre

New vision for Arun Valley welcomed