Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre raised just over £3,500 for Wadars Animal Rescue during a year of fundraising.

All money raised from events at the Angmering centre throughout 2018 and cash collected from the wishing well there were donated to the Ferring-based charity.

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre manager Nick Joad presents the cheque to Wadars Animal Rescue operations manager Tracy Cadman

The successful partnership is to continue, as Wadars is also the garden centre’s nominated charity of the year for 2019.

The charity provides protection to animals and helps co-ordinate the rescue and rehoming of these animals.