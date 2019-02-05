Former Worthing EDF office block could be turned into flats

EDF’s former Worthing base could be converted into flats after plans were submitted to bring the empty office block back into use.

The Southdownview Road building has been empty since the end of 2016 when the firm relocated to Hove, but it could now be converted to provide 78 flats.

A statement on Worthing Borough Council’s planning portal read: “The EDF building has been vacant since the December 12, 2016.

“Although the building has been out to market there has been little commercial interest to purchase the building.”

Under national legislation, owners of office blocks do not need to seek full planning permission –and conversions can be undertaken under permitted development rights.

For more information, visit the planning portal on the council’s website, reference NOTICE/0001/19