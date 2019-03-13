Fontwell businesss event expected to attract hundreds of people

Entrepreneurs from across West Sussex are invited to attend the area’s biggest expo for small to medium businesses.

The West Sussex Business Expo will be held at Fontwell Park Racecourse on Thursday May 2 from 10am to 3pm and up to 400 representatives from local firms are expected to attend.

This year, there will be a special zone for the region’s chambers of commerce. The event showcases excellence in and around the region and is designed to serve as the ultimate networking event, giving business owners and managers unrivalled access to potential new connections.

Previous events have attracted representatives from the travel industry, banking, finance, construction, motors, advertising, marketing, hotel, leisure, accountancy and law. Last year, 10 per cent of pre-registered visitors were from companies with a turnover of £1 million or 50 or more employees.

Mike Monk, event organiser, said: “What sets us apart is that we really care about the experience both our exhibitors and visitors have on the day as we create a day that is full of opportunities to make new contacts and enjoy the many things that are happening on the day. The day will start with a networking breakfast, followed by keynote speakers and seminars, a speed networking session as well as the Network Wall that is a great attraction, plus a café where you can take a break or network with exhibitors and visitors.

“We create a real buzz at our expos and bring good footfall through the door I will be having 70 stands at West Sussex and a new initiative is a Chamber Business Zone at West Sussex supported by Chichester Chamber, Sussex Chamber and Worthing Chamber of Commerce.”

If you would like to rent a stand for the event then please visit www.b2bexpos.co.uk/westsussex where you will be able to complete a booking form and read about the various upgrade options.

To register for free tickets as a visitor to the expo on May 2, then please go to: https://www.b2bexpos.co.uk/event/west-sussex-expo