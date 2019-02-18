Crawley jobs fair returns to help residents of all ages

The Employ Crawley jobs fair is back for another year, offering residents the chance to find out more about local vacancies and take part in workshops.

The event is open to all ages and takes place in Crawley Library from 10.30am until 4.30pm on March 5.

The invitation is to come along and meet with a wide range of local employers from various industries including retail, hospitality, driving, finance, and social care and airport services.

This is a great opportunity to speak directly with the employers about their vacancies, what they expect from candidates and their companies.

Find out how you can become part of the Gatwick family with an introduction to their free, four-week Gatwick One Destination Employability Course at 11.30am.

The Employ Crawley Team will also be on hand to offer help and advice to those looking for local jobs and advice on local training opportunities.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Peter Smith, said: “Our first jobs fair was incredibly successful so I am delighted we are hosting another one this year.

“This event is a great opportunity for those looking for a career change, new employment or training opportunities. Our friendly Employ Crawley Team will be on hand to offer help and advice.”

For more information about Employ Crawley, visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk/employcrawley