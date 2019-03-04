Controlled parking zones across all of Chichester proposed by county council

Ideas in a parking consultation that opened on Friday could spell bad news for households with more than one car.

Citywide parking controls are planned, with all residential roads in the city subject to permit parking only, double yellow lines, or waiting restrictions.

Residents who park on the street would be required to buy a residential parking permit for £43 a year, while visitors would have to pay and display.

It’s part of suggestions being put forward by the county council to plan ahead for pressures on city centre parking, particularly with new developments and a growing population.

Double yellow lines would be painted along key stretches and limited waiting times enforced on all other road space not made into permit holder areas in a bid to avoid displacement parking issues.

It comes as Observer readers voted on whether the central city could be car free on day a month. See our results here.

The proposals are based on feedback on the Chichester Road Space Audit, which put forward radical ideas to convert some long stay car parking areas into short stay parking, and put commuter parking in residential streets with ‘spare capacity’.

Read our explanation of the Road Space Audit here.

The suggested approach within that audit was to trial ‘a parking scheme in one area with commuter parking facilities’ and control parking everywhere else, with the aim of pricing residential roads according to demand.

Now views are being sought on that second idea, a Parking Management Plan to control residential street parking across the whole city.

Maps of how individual streets would be affected in Chichester and FAQs are available on the consultation portal.

Nothing is set in stone and the county council has stressed that no decisions will be implemented directly as a result of the consultation, which can be viewed at www.westsussex.gov.uk/chiparkingplan

If there is support for the parking management plan, the council says it will consult on proposals again in the summer.

You can also find out about exhibition dates for the proposals here: Have your say on parking controls in Chichester