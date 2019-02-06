Concern as shops close their doors in the centre of Midhurst

Concerns have been expressed as three businesses recently closed in North Street.

The closures come after several years of almost full occupation of retail premises in the centre of Midhurst.

Something Different, at the bottom of North Street, closed shortly before Christmas.

It was followed by the sudden closure on Tuesday, January 22, of the popular restaurant and bar Seven Fish, almost opposite.

Last week the Tuck Shop in North Street also closed.

The lease of the long-standing business was taken over from Ian Dummer by employee Steve Skeates and his partner Debbie in 2017. But around the same time the Post Office previously based there was moved to the petrol station in Bepton Road.

Caroline Cheshire, co-owner of the popular Fitzcanes café next door to Seven Fish, said: “These closures are a sad reflection of what is happening all over the country. All of our costs are rising at the same time as having fewer customers shopping in local high streets.

“Midhurst is lucky to have so many independent stores. But the fact they are still here during these extremely challenging times is a tribute to the resilience and determination of their owners. I look forward to welcoming and supporting new businesses in the town soon.”

Freya Parles, who runs Wizzbits Toyshop in West Street, added: “We are sorry to see these local businesses close – they were part of the Midhurst landscape and will be missed.

“It’s a scary time for small independent retailers but Midhurst is a community spirited town. At Wizzbits we had lots of customers telling us they were avoiding Amazon at Christmas and buying locally.

“I did all my shopping in Midhurst and Haslemere. Friends and family received more interesting presents and I had the lovely feeling of supporting my local towns – we need to make sure we all support our local businesses so they are still here next time we need them.”