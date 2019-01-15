Chichester ice rink claims success as figures come in for ticket sales

Chichester ice-rink welcomed more than 19,000 skaters this winter, according to the event organisers.

The seasonal attraction in Priory Park was granted planning permission in November for one year only following an intense debate by councillors.

Company S3K was subsequently granted an alcohol licence for stalls in the ice-rink area, despite opposition from the city council and other bodies concerned proper safeguards would be in place.

The ice rink finally opened to the public on December 1 and closed on January 6.

Posting on Facebook, Chice thanked everyone who had supported the project. It said grass reinstatement works should be complete by the end of the week.

It wrote: “Despite some hefty hurdles from a few, the public support has been overwhelming and clearly Chichester love to skate!

“We had tight timelines and only ten days to build and publicise the event but welcomed over 19,000 skaters to our Priory Park ice rink.

“With more time and learnings from year one under our belt we can’t wait to see what this Christmas brings.

“A huge and heartfelt thank you to the team, and our local community supporters who have helped start a tradition of Chichester becoming FUN again (or at least at Christmas).”