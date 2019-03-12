Chichester Co-op store to offer 16 jobs

Co-op has confirmed it will be opening a store in Chichester after a £650,000 investment.

The Co-operative Food Group said the shop will be located on East Street and is due to open in the summer, providing 16 full and part time jobs.

Co-op licensing application

The large retail unit previously occupied by Multiyork in Chichester has sat empty for months but a licensing application on the door gave fresh hope of a new occupier. Read our original report here

A Co-op spokesman said: "The Co-op is set to serve up its newest food store in Chichester following a £650,000 investment.

"It will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award-winning wines, and essentials along with an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, self-scan tills and paypoint."

Nigel Wicks, Co-op area manager, said it shows the company is: 'moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum'.

He added: "Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area. We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

"Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

Co-op said the store brings a funding boost locally through its membership scheme.

"Members receive a 5 per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further 1 per cent to causes," the spokesman added.

"Causes in the area currently benefiting include Southbourne Lions Club, Rotary Club Harbour Community Services Team, and The Apuldram Centre – with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online."

Co-op said there will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch, and students in the area holding an NUS card will receive a 10 per cent discount 'to support them during their studies'.

Further information is available at http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/