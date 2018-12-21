Care home has tremendous response to Christmas Day invite

Darlington Court care home in Rustington is ready to welcome extra guests on Christmas Day.

An invitation was put out to older people in the community, publicised by the Littlehampton Gazette, and thanks to a tremendous response, all the spaces are now filled.

Residents and team members at Darlington Court baking biscuits ahead of the Community Christmas event

Now, people who would have been alone for Christmas will be making new friends at the Community Christmas event at Darlington Court, in The Leas.

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “The response to the event has been overwhelming and we are pleased to say we are now fully booked for Christmas Day.

“We look forward to enjoying a true festive feast here at Darlington Court.”

