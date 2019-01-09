Be Wise service run by Hanover Housing Association generates millions for its older residents, including those in Littlehampton

Staff running a free advice service say it has helped residents generate millions of pounds in additional income.

Hanover Housing Association, a leading national housing provider with estates including St Catherine’s Court in Littlehampton, says the service helps older residents to protect and improve their incomes.

St Catherine's Court, retirement housing in Irvine Road, Littlehampton. Picture: Google

In the past six years, the association’s residents have increased their income by a total of £9.8million thanks to the Be Wise service.

Cressida Stanley-Williams, service development manager, said: “We are rightly proud to have assisted residents with their budgeting and savings, helping to deliver an amazing £9.8million so far.

“This shows Hanover’s commitment to improving the overall wellbeing of residents and helps ensure we go above and beyond just a bricks and mortar level of service.

“Be Wise continues to achieve great success in offering tangible changes and provides additional security for many residents who want to continue living as independently as possible in their homes.

“Anything we can do to help them achieve that is a reward in itself, especially if it allows them to remain connected to their local community.”

The Be Wise service was launched in 2012 to conduct confidential benefit assessments, providing practical guidance to reduce the costs of energy bills and assisting with vital adaptations to homes.

So far, 5,340 residents have been helped across the organisation’s 600-plus retirement and extra care estates.

Hanover said in one case, a resident had been advised by his local authority to contact the DWP to request his housing cost details for a Universal Credit claim.

Unfortunately, he ended up worse off but the Be Wise team helped him withdraw his claim and challenge the decision to incorrectly refuse legacy benefits.

The team also assisted with a successful claim for personal independence payments, so he is now better off by £333 per week.

