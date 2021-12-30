Burst water main affects residents in Crawley
A burst water main has caused low water pressure or no water in the RH11 9 area of Crawley.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:46 am
Southern Water have updated their website to say their team is on the way.
The update at 9.31am said: "Aware of burst - no water. We are aware of a burst in RH11.
"Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience."
Residents have shared the issue on the Spotted:Crawley Facebook page.
We have asked Southern Water for an update or statement on the issue.