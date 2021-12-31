Burst water affecting residents in Crawley now fixed
A burst water main has caused low water pressure or no water in the RH11 9 area of Crawley.
Southern Water have updated their website to say their team is on the way.
The update at 9.31am said: "Aware of burst - no water. We are aware of a burst in RH11.
"Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience."
Residents have shared the issue on the Spotted:Crawley Facebook page.
A spokesman for Southern Water said: "A burst main in Marlborough Close was reported this morning at around 8.30am and the repair was completed by 2.30pm – no road closure or traffic management was required for this. Some houses experienced low pressure or loss of supply and we apologies for the inconvenience this caused our customers.