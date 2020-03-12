Burgess Hill teenager has been missing for five days

Police are searching for a Burgess Hill teenager who has been missing since Sunday (March 8).

Oliver Rowsell, 15, is believed to be in the Brighton area, Sussex Police said.

Oliver Rowsell has been missing from his home in Burgess Hill since Sunday (March 8). Picture: Sussex Police

He is described as white, about 5ft 8in, of slim build, with wavey mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas trousers, black trainers and possibly a bomber jacket, and carrying an Adidas backpack, said police.

Anyone who sees Oliver or knows where he could be is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1028 of 08/03. In an emergency, call 999.