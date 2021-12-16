West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said the incident took place on Sunday (December 12) when an electric bike was left on charge overnight at a property in Chanctonbury Road.

The bike caught fire to the conservatory in the early hours of the morning, said the fire service.

But they said the property owners had working smoke alarms, which alerted them to it, and they called 999 before the fire spread further.

The fire service said the bike was on charge overnight at a property in Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, and caught fire to the conservatory in the early hours.

“Christmas should be a safe and happy time where families and friends can enjoy their celebrations,” said fire safety enforcement manager Andy Parsons.

“That’s why we’re urging people to be careful when using and buying electrical items.”

Andy said people tend to use electricals more over the festive season with many people putting up decorations and buying gifts.

This means it is important to stay vigilant, he said.

“I would encourage residents to turn off lights and plug sockets before leaving the house or going to bed,” he said.

“Leaving electrical items unattended could have devastating consequences and it isn’t worth the risk.”

“Overloading plug sockets and extension leads can also be extremely dangerous,” Andy added.

“When putting up Christmas lights, it’s easy to get carried away and become complacent about the fire risks, so please use the online socket calculator available to check as to whether your plugs are overloaded,” he said.

The warning comes after a recent spate of electrical fires.