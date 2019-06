A schoolboy was injured after a car and a bicycle crashed along a Horsham town centre road.

The 14-year-old was riding his bike when the collision took place between the junction of the A281 Bishophric and the B2237 Worthing Road on Sunday afternoon (June 16).

Police said the youngster was injured in the crash and was treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious, officers added.