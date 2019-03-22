Boy injured in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Hassocks

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital with head and back injuries following an ‘unprovoked’ attack in Hassocks.

Police say that they were alerted by paramedics after they were called to Keymer Road just before 11pm on Friday March 15.

Officers describe the assault as ‘a seemingly unprovoked attack’ during which the 16-year-old victim suffered several blows.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Meanwhile, police say they are linking the attack to an incident near Sainsbury’s Local during which a telephone kiosk was damaged. Officers say they want to hear from a group of youths who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1319 of 15/03.