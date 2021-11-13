Emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on the A259, with the junction of the A29 Shripney Road, at about 2.47pm on Friday (November 12).

Sussex Police said a black BMW X1 and a Suzuki GSX R600 motorbike travelling west were involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage.

"The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment for his injuries where he remains," a police spokesperson said.

An air ambulance landed nearby after the crash on the A259, with the junction of the A29 Shripney Road. Photo: Stu Tranter

"The driver of the BMW, a man aged 25 was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation."

The road was closed in both directions for investigation and recovery work to take place. It re-opened at 5.45pm.

PC Steve Creal said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have witnessed the collision or seen the BMW and Suzuki motorbike being driven prior to the collision, to come forward especially if they have any dash cam footage of the incident.”

If you have any information, please email [email protected] quoting serial 809 of 12/11.