Bognor parkrun to be held in memory of ‘inspirational’ runner Laura

A memorial run is to be held this Saturday in memory of an ‘inspirational’ mum-of-three.

Laura Bagnall died aged 57 on December 20 after a battle with lung cancer.

Laura, who lived in Worthing, was a dedicated member of Bognor parkrun and event director Ben Bowers said she was a ‘fantastic lady’.

He wrote: “To honour Laura, and remembering the passion she showed for her beloved Arsenal, we are asking all runners to wearing something red.

“Laura was involved with our parkrun community from its early days and volunteered on so many occasion, including being a Run Director.

“Even when she was not well enough to run she always loved to be part of our parkrun community and continued volunteering or just coming along to support runners.

“Laura was a proud member of the Saturday Morning Cake Club and they will be holding a cake sale this Saturday to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

“Laura will be much missed by her parkrun family, and has left us a legacy of great memories and inspiration.”

All are welcome to join the run in Hotham Park on Saturday, meeting at 8.30am for a few words in memory of Laura before a 9am start.