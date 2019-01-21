Bird-spotting event to be held in Horsham Park

A family-friendly free event is to be held in Horsham Park on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

The event will take place from 10am to noon at Horsham Park Barn next to the Conservatory Cafe on January 27.

People attending will be given a bird identity sheet and sent into part of the park to see what they can spot. There will also be activities for children and a council warden who is a bird expert will be on hand to help.

The event is being organised by the Friends of Horsham Park. Chairman Sally Sanderson said: “No one has surveyed the birds in the park so we want to find out what species are there and what can be done to support their habitats.

“We are hoping to count some redwings and fieldfares and see if anyone can identify the woodpecker which has been heard recently.”

The findings will be sent to the RSPB to contribute to their national database. Event organiser Alison Farrell said: “We would really like to thank the RSPB for all their advice and support in running this event. We are hoping it will be a big success and that it will become an annual event.”

Children can take part in some indoor activities such as puzzles and colouring. For those without nut or seed allergies, there will be a chance to make bird-feed balls to take home for some easier bird spotting.

Sally Sanderson added: “This is the first of several initiatives we are doing to help everyone learn about and enjoy the wildlife in Horsham Park.” They will include some conservation projects with a new volunteer group that is launching in mid February.

The Friends will be providing free teas, coffees and squash in Horsham Park Barn and the first 10 people to arrive on the day will also receive a gift. “As birds are out in all weathers, this event will run even if it is raining or snowing,” added Sally.