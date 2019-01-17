Binoculars at the ready as Copthorne care home takes part in Big Birdwatch

Residents at a care home in Copthorne have their binoculars at the ready ahead of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Preparations are underway, as Care UK’s Francis Court on Borers Arms Road gears up to take part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey from Saturday January 26 until Monday January 28.

Residents will be taking part in a variety of activities related to our feathered friends, including a birdwatch count in the garden and fatball making.

The home has also invited pupils from the Copthorne Preparatory School to join them for the occasion, and they will be painting pictures of British birds with residents to help identify the species during the birdwatch.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from over half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a ‘snapshot’ of bird numbers across the UK.

Home manager Mary Ann Ballesteros explained why taking part in the Birdwatch is important for residents at Francis Court: “The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch is always a popular event here at Francis Court, and preparations are underway to ensure this year is another flying success.

“Birdwatching is an accessible activity that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy together, whether it’s spending time in the garden topping up the bird feeders, or taking the sounds and sights in from the comfort of an armchair – no matter the weather it’s a great, inclusive activity for all!

“The residents are particularly looking forward to this year’s event and welcoming Copthorne Preparatory School to the home – fingers crossed lots of birdlife decide to pay us a visit!”

Francis Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

For more information visit careuk.com/francis-court or go to careuk.com/birdwatch

To find out more about the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch and how you can get involved, go to rspb.org.uk