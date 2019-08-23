Billingshurst victim of ‘eyesore’ fly-tipping slapped with £150 removal charge

A Billingshurst man is furious after six large sacks of building waste were fly-tipped in his driveway.

Nick Humphreys was alerted to the rubbish by his eldest daughter on Thursday, August 22.

Several bags of building waste were dumped on Nick's drive

He fumed: “I was horrified and extremely annoyed.

“We had to get a farmer to push the bags into a hedge in order the cars could drive up

“It’s not particularly pretty. It’s an eyesore.”

But when Nick reported the flytipping to Horsham District Council he was left angry by their response, despite being put on a ‘high priority’.

He said the council is charging him £150 to collect someone else’s rubbish.

Nick added: “It would have been a public nuisance.

“I feel like I’m not getting enough support from the council.”

Nick was concerned that despite paying up front, no collection date had been set.

But the council has now collected the rubbish.

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman said: “The fly-tipped waste at Mr Humphrey’s property has been completely removed.

“Mr Humphrey’s land is privately owned and therefore, as a local authority, the council is not responsible or liable for any cost associated with removal of fly-tipping.

“However, it does take into account that landowners do on occasion need help with removal and disposal of this type of waste.”

She added the council has to pay for vehicles, labour and disposal of the waste but the charges were passed on at cost.

The spokeswoman said: “The council does, as a matter of course, inspect and photograph fly-tipped waste so that it has a record of the waste type and tonnage involved.

“It’s also important to assess fly- tipped waste which can sometimes contain hazardous materials.

“This is done so that our teams are properly prepared and in order to prioritise work.

“It should also be noted that from our inspection, we identified that the driveway was not actually blocked.”

