Billingshurst group celebrates 100 years of vital community service

Billingshurst Women’s Institute (WI) held an afternoon tea party to celebrate 100 years of community service.

Members of the group and surrounding branches met at Billinghurst Community Centre last Thursday to mark the momentous occasion in true WI style, with a tea and cake.

Shirley Flint, president of the group, said: “There’s not many times you get to a hundred.”

Shirley told how in her four years as a member she had organised many events and was keen to get younger members of the community involved.

She added: “Our aim really is to get an evening group going.”

Wendy Cross, a long serving member of the WI said: “I think it’s lovely. I love meeting people and taking to people.

“I have made lots of friends. It’s marvellous.”

The tea began with Alison Merriman, federation archivist for West Sussex, giving a talk on the history of the WI.

Each year the WI takes on resolutions and campaigns to make a change in the nominated area.

In 2018 mental health was chosen.

Alison added: “[The group] is probably more relevant now. It gives you a new lease of life.”