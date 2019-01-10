Billingshurst braced for more travel disruption as eight months of roadworks loom

Billingshurst is bracing itself for yet more travel disruption with eight more months of roadworks in the pipeline.

According to West Sussex County Council ‘roundabout construction’ works are set to being at the end of the month along the A272 Coneyhurst Road, east of the village.

On its website the council says two-way signals will be in place along the road 24-hours a day up until August 9. It added the signals are set to be manually controlled at ‘off-peak’ times.

The works will start on January 28.

Travel chaos was caused for nearly a year in the village after works were carried out on the A29 to create a new sewage scheme.

Multi-signal traffic lights were put in place in February 2017 between Stane Street roundabout and Hilland roundabout causing tailbacks as far as Five Oaks. For more see: Traffic chaos as roadworks recommence on A29