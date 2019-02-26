Beginners yoga course in Horsham open for bookings

A Horsham yoga centre has opened bookings for its beginners course.

Starting on March 16, the course at Iriness Yoga and Wellbeing is to be made up of a combination of three Saturday workshops and classes during the week over a four week period.

The course will be approximately 20 hours in total.

Opened at the end of 2017 the centre is the brainchild of husband and wife team Irina Pashkevich Bourdier and Patrick Bourdier.

Julia, who took a previous Iriness student beginners course, said: “Iriness is an amazing yoga space right in the centre of Horsham.

“A haven to practise all elements of yoga, from postural yoga to breathing and meditation.

“Irina is an wonderful teacher – her passion and warmth shine through and with her knowledge she has supported a great improvement in my strength, flexibility and overall wellness.”

The centre is the only dedicated Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga studio in the Horsham district, providing teacher-led and teacher-assisted self-practice.

Iriness offers yoga classes six days a week, for all levels, as well as courses and workshops.

To book see www.iriness.com/workshops