Beautifully presented semi-detached house in Horsham

This beautifully presented two double bedroom semi-detached house in the Highwood Estate was built by Berkeley Homes in 2013.

The property boasts two allocated parking spaces, a stunning double aspect, open plan living/kitchen area and is a short walk from Tanbridge House School.

The front door opens into a Hall, which has doors opening into the open plan living area and the WC. The large open plan Living/Kitchen Area is divided into two spacious areas. The stylish kitchen is fitted with a range of modern, floor and wall mounted units, with integrated dishwater and fridge freezer, and plumbing and electrics installed in a cupboard for a washing machine, while the 15’9 x 13’6 living/ dining area, has plenty of space for a dining table and sofas, with double doors spilling out to the rear garden.

The ground floor benefits from wooden and underfloor heating and a large under stairs storage cupboard.

To the first floor is a large family bathroom, with a shower above the bath, and two double bedrooms, with the largest boasting built in wardrobes. All windows, in the property, have shutters.

The property is positioned at the end of a cul de sac, with two allocated parking spaces and additional visitor areas in nearby laybys. The attractive south west facing rear garden is split into two areas, the first is a paved patio, prefect for barbecues in the summer months, which leads to an area of astro turf. At the end of the garden is a shed and gated rear access.

This property in Scholars Walk, Highwood, Horsham is on the market for £355,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the team at Brock Taylor on 01403 272022 or email horshamsales@brocktaylor.co.uk