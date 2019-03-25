Beautiful display at Rustington spring show

Blooms were at their best for Rustington Horticultural Association’s spring show, held at the Woodlands Centre on Saturday.

Calm winds and little rain meant there was no damage to blooms growing outside, so there was a beautiful showing and the accompanying scent of narcissi and other spring plants and flowers.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley was among visitors to Rustington Horticultural Association's spring show

Alison Valentini, show secretary, said: “It seems a long while since we haven’t had to contend with extreme weather on the run up to one of our flower shows but thankfully this year, the weather in the week prior to the show was relatively benign.”

Handicraft, photography and cookery classes were all well supported and there were a surprising number of entries in the floral art this year.

Alison added: “It was wonderful to see new visitors to the show, both to view and to exhibit, and gives us hope that the shows will continue to run for the foreseeable future.”

Cup winners were:

Alasdair MacCulloch, President’s Challenge Cup for best exhibit in horticultural sections, Daffodil Society Bronze Medal for best single narcissus bloom, Gilbert Parry Challenge Cup for best vase of narcissi, Spring Challenge Trophy for most points in narcissi and flower classes, Menage Cup for best vegetable exhibit.

John Luxford, Cactus and Succulent Cup for most points in cactus and succulent classes

Marie Keet, Dorothy Heasman Trophy for most points in floral art.

David Stubbings, Chef Challenge Cup for most points in cookery classes.

Sue Rylands, Bobby Knee Cup for most points in handicraft classes.

Valerie Narayanaswamy, Glass Goblet for best exhibit in photography and art.

Jenny, Ron and Rupert Reene, joint winners, Youth Challenge Trophy for most points in young persons classes, Knight Cup for best young persons exhibit.

Other first prize winners:

Anne Adams, Julie Churcher, Christine Fry, Mandy Gait, Sylvia Hesling, Julie MacCulloch, Jennifer Nixon, Kathy Oldfield, Sarah Oldfield, Mavis Potten, Alison Valentini, Claudio Valentini and Margaret Maroney.