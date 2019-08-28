Baby airlifted to hospital after falling into hot tub in Bognor

A one-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after falling into a garden hot tub in Bognor Regis on Saturday (August 24).

Police said officers attended alongside ambulance personnel shortly before 4.30pm were the girl was reported to have fallen into water.

Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance also attended.

A police spokesman said: “The child was resuscitated and flown to Southampton General Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”