Among the highlights were the stunning flower arrangements by Mary Smith and the usual impressive vegetable entries by show stalwart Malcolm Parradine. The children’s art display showed there is an abundance of young talent and plenty of visitors ensured a lively atmosphere. Winners received their prizes from Arundel mayor Wendy Eve. Bob Tanner, show chairman, said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in ensuring another successful event. We hope to see it continuing to get bigger and better every year in the future.”
Arundel Flower and Produce Show most successful yet, with stunning array of flowers, vegetables, home baking and crafts
The annual Arundel Flower and Produce Show is going from strength, with a stunning array of flowers, vegetables, home baking and crafts on show. This year’s event at Arundel Football Club on Bank Holiday Monday was the most successful so far, with several new and enthusiastic exhibitors, and more entries in the crafts and cookery sections.
