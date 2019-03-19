Armed police called to gun incident in Horsham

Armed police were called to Horsham following reports of a gunman inside a home.

Police said officers were called to Laurel Walk in the early hours of Friday morning (March 15) after receiving reports a man armed with a gun was inside a property threatening to hurt himself. Officers said after several hours of negotiation everyone inside the building left without any shots being fired. Police searched the home and found several replica, air-powered or deactivated pistols. All were legally held and seized by officers, police said. The man was taken to hospital and was released without any further action, officers added.