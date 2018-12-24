Armed police arrest 'machete attacker' on suspicion of attempted murder in West Sussex

A man has suffered serious injuries after a 'machete attack' in Rustington this afternoon (Monday, December 24)., Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said officers were called shortly before midday to a report of a man attacking another with a machete in Lawrence Avenue.

A police spokesman said: "Police immediately responded finding one man injured who was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Armed officers detained a 54-year-old man using a baton round and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder."

Police said the arrested man's injuries are being 'ascertained' but are 'not believed to be serious' and has been checked by paramedics.

Detective superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: "We're still trying to establish exact circumstances and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police quoting Operation Mongoose."