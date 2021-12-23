A suspected migrant boat has washed up in Shoreham for the second time this week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-211223-111707001

Another suspected migrant boat washes up near Shoreham - with lifejackets and clothing on board

A suspected migrant boat has washed up on the beach near Shoreham for the second time in a week.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:36 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:44 am

Pictures and video footage from the scene shows Coastguard volunteers, supported by police officers, dealing with the incident.

More than 30 lifejackets and other items of clothing, including shoes, have been found onboard the boat.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

It is the second time this week, that a suspected migrant boat has washed up in the area. Coastguard volunteers transported items from a black vessel on the shore on Sunday night. Read more here

Shoreham
