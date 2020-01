A burst water pipe has caused flooding in Worthing.

Pictures taken by our photographer Eddie Mitchell show water spreading over the carriageway near to The Thomas A Becket pub in Rectory Road.

A burst pipe has caused flooding in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water crews are reportedly at the scene.

The water company has been approached for more information.

Columbia Drive in Worthing flooded yesterday due to a burst pipe. Residents in the area also reported having no water.

READ MORE: Busy Worthing road flooded due to burst water pipe: in pictures

A burst pipe has caused flooding in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A burst pipe has caused flooding in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A burst pipe has caused flooding in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A burst pipe has caused flooding in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell