Anger over ‘rogue’ dustbins littering Horsham streets

‎A dust up has erupted over streets being left littered with rubbish bins days before they are due for collection.

People in and around Horsham have taken to social media to complain about waste bins being strewn outside their homes on the ‘wrong’ days following a change in collection dates because of the Christmas holidays.

One woman in Southwater says she has had six bins left blocking the end of her driveway, despite dustmen not being due to collect them until Monday.

Others. also with bins left blocking pathways, say they are frustrated by people not looking up the revised collection dates for their area on Horsham District Council’s website.

Some, saying the bins “shouldn’t be out,” are urging people to ‘move them out of your way.’

There have been complaints of ‘rogue’ bins in areas west of Horsham and Roffey, as well as Southwater.