Anger after ‘mindless vandals’ start fire in Horsham playground

Firefighters were called to a Horsham playground today (February 19) to tackle a fire started by ‘mindless vandals’.

One fire engine was called to Roffey Rec in Leithview Road after a fire broke out in the play area just after 10.20am.

The fire service said crews extinguished the flames but the fire damaged equipment in the playground.

The site is owned by Horsham District Council and has recently undergone a £100,000 revamp, turning it into a medieval themed play area for all ages with a wheelchair accessible roundabout.

Councillor Tricia Youtan, Cabinet Member for Community and Wellbeing, said: “It is extremely disappointing that a fire was started deliberately at Roffey Rec, and damaged an area that the council worked hard to improve for the benefit of the community.

“We invested some £100,000 last year to revamp the popular play area and such mindless vandalism is very sad. We would ask members of the public to remain vigilant and not hesitate to report any suspicious activity to the police on 101.”