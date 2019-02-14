All you need to know about the 2019 Horsham pancake race

The annual Horsham pancake race will return to the town centre.

The race returns for its 11th year on Thursday February 21 and for the first time it will coincide with market day, making it a bumper lunchtime treat.

There will be a number of naughty mascots competing in the giant egg and spoon race and creating chaos.

Nearly 30 teams have entered including teams from the Sainsbury’s (2009 and 2012 winners), John Lewis, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, Harris Lord Recruitment (2017 and 2018 winners), First Recruitment, Next Phase Recruitment, Horsham Mortgage Centre and more. Charity teams from Olive Tree Cancer Unit, St Catherine’s Hospice, Samaritans, Horsham Rotary and Alzheimers have also entered.

Newcomers fielding teams for the first time include Europa Explorer Scouts, QM Studios and the County Times returns to the battle after a few years off.

The event is sponsored this year by Mansell McTaggart, while Sainsbury’s will once again provide the pancakes, sugar and lemon juice which are an integral part of the races.

Horsham’s Strawford Centre will be holding a special internal team challenge after the main races.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come along to the Carfax on Thursday February 21 between noon and 2pm and join in the fun and egg the teams on. Don’t forget to bring the kids.

“This year there will be a surprise commentator but our regular DJ Andy Lake will once again be providing his inspiring racing music. It will be flippin’ fantastic.”

Horsham‘s 11th annual pancake races are organised once again by the Rotary Club of Horsham with support from Horsham District Council.

All proceeds will go to charity, with the charity chosen by the winning team and the most nominated charity across all teams receiving a third of the money each.

The remaining third will be won by the best charity team in the races.