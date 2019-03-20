Aldwick Cricket Club rises from the ashes as new clubhouse is set to open

Two years after a devastating fire, Aldwick Cricket Club is set to reopen its doors with thanks to everyone who has supported the project.

In celebration of its completition, the club is running a competition for members of the public to contribute to a mural at the site with a photo, painting or drawing that they feel represents the local area.

ks190135-3 Aldwick Cricket new Pavilion phot kate'Members of Aldwick cricket club delighted with their new pavilion. From left Ollie Smith, Ian Smith, Ian Guppy and chairman Jim Smiith.ks190135-3 SUS-190318-190740008

The winning submission will be featured in a mural designed by local artist, Chloe Dowsett and will also pay respect to some cricket club members who have passed away.

Ian Guppy, from Aldwick Cricket Club, said the new building was a site to be proud of.

He said: “This is an opportunity for the club to start fresh.

“We have the chance to be at the heart of the community and want to dedicate this mural to those that offered support after the fire.

“We are totally indebted to all involved who have saved our club after the fire and would welcome them all to join us on match days in the new facility that the council have provided for us and the local community.”

The first game at the brand new facility is set to take place on April 14 with Aldwick Cricket Club playing Sussex Cricket Foundation XI.

There are also plans for the club to engage younger children in the community and will be introducing ECB All Stars for children aged five to eight years old.

The club had help from Arun District Council’s Property, Estates and Facilities team to identify funding and the club has also done some fundraising to rebuild what was lost while working with contractors, Green Manor.

Construction group Galliford-Try; who have been working on the University building adjacent, are also completing refurbishment work on the club’s shower and toilets as part of their contribution to the community project.

Paul Broggi, Property, Estates and Facilities Manager at Arun District Council said: “I have been involved since [the project’s] inception and it has been an honour to work with all involved.

“It has been a bit of a labour of love and has taken a lot of time to resolve but I am extremely proud of the result.”

The closing date for the mural competition is March 27 and the winners will be announced on March 29 via the club’s social channels, with the mural set to be started in early April.

Submissions should be made to aldwickcc@outlook.com with a short statement about the art and the artist.

Two winners will be chosen (one under 16 and one adult – when submitting this should be clarified).

Winners will be chosen by the Arun Property, Estates and Facilities department and Chloe Dowsett.