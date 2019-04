The A29 has been closed following a serious crash this morning (April 1).

The collision has taken place close to the junction with Codmore Hill in Pulborough.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said both paramedics and Air Ambulance crews had joined police at the scene of the incident.

The road has been closed in both directions between Blackgate Lane and Oddstones, near Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for some time.