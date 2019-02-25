Age UK Horsham District’s Lavinia House gets makeover thanks to Saxon Weald

In the third of an ongoing series of community projects, colleagues from Saxon Weald recently came together to support Age UK Horsham District.

After it was recognised that the charity’s hub Lavinia House was looking tired and in need of some TLC, the team offered to help freshen up parts of the building.

Sonia Mangan, CEO for Age UK Horsham District, was delighted with the outcome of the day and expressed her thanks to the team.

She said: “Saxon Weald were truly amazing and we want to thank them for everything they did and continue to do for us.”

| READ MORE: West Chiltington Village Show: Remembering Norman Widsom’s visit as event turns 100 |

Thanks to a generous donation of paint from Concept Design Solutions, the helpers were also able to bring a spot of colour to the garden by giving the outdoor shed and planters a fresh lick of paint.

Saxon Weald’s Homefix team were also on hand to assist with several repair works including fixing an external gate, greenhouse and garden planters, while other team members dedicated their day to hosting activities including musical bingo, flower arranging and Valentine’s crafts.

Sonia added: “Working in the garden, doing handy tasks around the place, painting the kitchen and working with some of our club members made a difference to us all, and helps even more older people to love later life.”

Visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/horshamdistrict/

READ MORE: Music industry professionals hold interactive lectures at Horsham college

Music therapy for those with neurological disorders discussed at club meeting in West Chiltington

Plastic free and zero waste shop to open in Cranleigh providing eco-friendly shopping experience