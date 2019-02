The A272 in Ansty is closed both ways following an accident, traffic reports say.

The accident reportedly happened next to the cricket ground at around 4.30pm.

The A272 is closed both ways following the accident

Queueing traffic has been reported.

Read our updated story here: A272: Police confirm accident at Ansty is ‘serious’

