Abba mania and Stones fever at Chichester’s Assembly Room

Abba mania and Stones fever hit Chichester Assembly Room with Abba’s Angels enchanting a packed audience by performing Abba’s Greatest Hits and also dazzling them with costume changes.

The enthusiastic crowd clapped along to the songs but it was the lively rendition of Mamma Mia which galvanised the crowd enabling them to release their inner Dancing Queens.

The concert had begun with versions of Waterloo and Ring Ring with the first track being the Eurovision song which catapulted them onto the European music scene and gave rise to their later global superstar status.

The energetic band led, by two excellent girl singers, inspired some energetic dancing in the crowd and their show culminated in a medley of Abba hits which lingered long in the memory.

Friday night was a Tardis - like an experience back to an era of fun and glitz and they are returning to Chichester during the Chichester Festivities on Friday, July 12. You are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Saturday night at the same venue hosted a vigorous performance by The Rolling Tones beginning appropriately with the high tempo Start Me Up and thereafter delving into some old Sixties’ classics such as 19th Nervous Breakdown, The Last Time and a scintillating performance of Paint It Black. The soulful version of that great classic Wild Horses was particularly memorable, but the undoubted highlight was the Stones fans’ favourite, namely Midnight Rambler, which truly got the crowd rocking and even rolling.

Signing off with a most impressive version of Like A Rolling Stone, The Rolling Tones, whose lead singer adopted several Jaggeresque poses during the evening, wowed the sizeable and appreciative audience and the authenticity of this tribute band shone through.

Review by Martin Lury