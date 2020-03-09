A281 crash: motorcyclist airlifted to hospital

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after crashing with a car on the A281.

The A281 was shut both ways at the A29 Bognor Road due to the collision, according to the AA.

But the road has now reopened.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “It was a call made around 8.10am.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene – also joining us was [the] air ambulance service.”

The motorcyclist was suffering from pelvic pain and had ‘potential pelvic injuries’, he added.

The spokesman said: “The person was airlifted to St George’s Hospital.”

Read more: A281 closed due to crash between car and motorbike