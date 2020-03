The air ambulance is attending a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A281.

The A281 Guildford Road is closed both ways at the A29 Bognor Road due to the collision, according to the AA.

The Air Ambulance Kent Surrey and Sussex. Pic: Dan Jessup

Vehicles are queuing from the roundabout back towards Horsham, according to traffic reports.

The air ambulance is on the scene, the AA added.

The crash was first reported at 8.33am this morning.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

